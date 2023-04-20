97-year-old celebrating nearly 50 years of service at Franciscan Health Crown Point
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One volunteer at Franciscan Health Crown Point is being honored for a major milestone.
At 97-years-old, Vivian Kelby is celebrating nearly 50 years of service.
The Crown Point native has logged more than 37,000 hours volunteering.
Kelby first began volunteering in1976 and says she just likes being around and helping others.
