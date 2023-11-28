Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Chicago-based food retailers announce plan to merge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 Chicago-based food retailers announce plan to merge
2 Chicago-based food retailers announce plan to merge 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago-based food retailers, Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market, announced plans to merge their companies.

Upon closing the deal, the companies will become a new entity, Outfox Hospitality.

Combined, the two brands have 34 locations in the Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin markets.

The merger is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 6:44 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.