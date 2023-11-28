2 Chicago-based food retailers announce plan to merge
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago-based food retailers, Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market, announced plans to merge their companies.
Upon closing the deal, the companies will become a new entity, Outfox Hospitality.
Combined, the two brands have 34 locations in the Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Austin markets.
The merger is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
