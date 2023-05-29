Fox Lake police shooting: man with knife killed, woman wounded, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake police officers shot and killed a man, and wounded a woman, after authorities said the man lunged at them with a knife Sunday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., police went to a home in the first block of Howard Avenue to arrest a 47-year-old man from Wauconda, after he was accused of damaging a vehicle and throwing a golf club at someone at a nearby home, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

When two officers told the man he was under arrest, he pulled out a knife and pointed it at them. Officers told him to drop the knife, but he lunged at them and both officers shot him.

Police called paramedics, who treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 43-year-old woman who lives at the home also was shot in the leg. Police officers performed first aid, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the officers' use of force, and will turn over their findings to the Lake County State's Attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justified.