4th man charged in string of suburban burglaries targeting video gambling machines

A fourth man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries targeting video gambling terminals in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs since late last year.

Christopher Carr, 24, is charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and property damage, according to Cook County court records.

He is accused of taking part in five burglaries at suburban businesses, where he was allegedly part of a group that broke into video gambling machines to steal cash. According to the charges, Carr is accused of burglaries at:

Lolly's Gaming Café in Summit on Jan. 5

JD's Café in Worth on Jan. 8

Dotty's Café in Oak Forest on Jan. 8

La Cocina De Mama Restaurant in Oak Lawn on Jan. 8

Elsie's Place in Worth on Jan. 10

Three other men also have been charged in some or all of the same burglaries.

Juelz Johnson, 18, is charged in six burglaries targeting video gambling machines at:

Elsie's Place in Worth on Jan. 10

La Cocina De Mama Restaurant in Oak Lawn on Jan. 8

JD's Café in Worth on Jan. 8

Hashtag 95 in Oak Lawn on Feb. 5

Penny's Place in Cicero on April 18

Lucky 7's Café in Summit on April 18

Johnson also faces multiple counts of burglary, theft, and property damage.

Gary Coleman, 19, is charged in three burglaries targeting video gambling machines at:

Elsie's Place in Worth on Jan. 10

Side Bar in Melrose Park on Jan. 22

Annie's Hibachi Grill in Summit on Feb. 3

In addition to burglary, theft, and property damage charges, Coleman also is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun.

Antoine Smith, 18, is charged in nine burglaries targeting video gambling machines at:

Betty's Gaming in Morton Grove on Dec. 24, 2025

Kiki's Gaming Lounge in Crestwood on Jan. 5

Lolly's Gaming Café in Summit on Jan. 5

Dotty's in Crestwood on Jan. 5

La Cocina De Mama Restaurant in Oak Lawn on Jan. 8

JD's Café in Worth on Jan. 8

Elsie's Place in Worth on Jan. 10

Annie's Hibachi Grill in Summit on Feb. 3

Elsie's Place in Worth on March 6

Smith faces multiple counts of burglary, theft, and property damage.

In February, police in the suburbs formed a task force to target thieves who had been targeting video gambling machines, wielding crowbars and sledgehammers to break into the machines to steal cash.

Oak Lawn Police said on Wednesday that the investigation into those burglaries remains ongoing. Investigators believe 8 to 10 suspects were involved in the burglaries.