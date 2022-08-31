Items up for bid in fourth auction from Arlington International Racecourse
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- More items from the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse will be up for auction Wednesday.
This will be the fourth auction and will include some unique items including a nearly 6-foot-tall horse statue -- the high bid is $160.
Other items include a large popcorn machine starting at $240 and even a food court map at $15.
Those interested in these, and other items must have their bids placed online.
The next auction for Arlington Park items is Sept. 13.
