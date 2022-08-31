Watch CBS News
Local News

Items up for bid in fourth auction from Arlington International Racecourse

/ CBS Chicago

Fourth auction for items from Arlington International Racecourse underway
Fourth auction for items from Arlington International Racecourse underway 00:56

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- More items from the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse will be up for auction Wednesday.  

This will be the fourth auction and will include some unique items including a nearly 6-foot-tall horse statue -- the high bid is $160.

Other items include a large popcorn machine starting at $240 and even a food court map at $15.

Those interested in these, and other items must have their bids placed online.

The next auction for Arlington Park items is Sept. 13.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 8:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.