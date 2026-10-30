4 Chicago men charged with stealing more than $13,000 from Addison gaming lounge

Four Chicago men have been charged with breaking into a gaming lounge in west suburban Addison and stealing more than $13,000 on Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple neighboring suburbs.

Keonte Adams, 20, Dajuan Johnson, 24, Kyronte McCondichie, 20, and Daryl Nesbit, 15, each have been charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

DuPage County prosecutors said, early Thursday, Addison police and other law enforcement agencies were conducting a stakeout while investigating a recent string of burglaries targeting gaming businesses.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers saw a black Dodge Durango and a white BMW, both of which had been stolen, pull into the parking lot of Maria's Gaming Cafe at 40 East Lake Street in Addison.

Five people broke into Maria's using sledgehammers and a crowbar, then smashed into the gaming machines and removed the cash boxes, stealing $13,847 in cash before getting back into the Durango and BMW and fleeing the scene.

Police used spike strips to stop the BMW, and three people got out of that car and got into the Durango, which fled the scene.

As officers gave chase, the Durango reached speeds of more than 100 mph before officers deployed spike strips again and stopped the vehicle near the Eisenhower Expressway and 25th Avenue, where Maywood, Bellwood and Broadview meet.

Prosecutors said eight people in the Durango ran off, crossing the Eisenhower Expressway, and running into a neighborhood in Bellwood.

Following a pursuit involving K-9 units and a drone, officers arrested Adams, Johnson, McCondichie, and Nesbit. Police also recovered three guns that fell out of the Durango after the chase, along with a sledgehammer, a crowbar, and a cash box. Officers also recovered two guns and a sledgehammer from the BMW.

Prosecutors said, in addition to the money they stole, they caused more than $100,000 in damage to the business.

At their first court appearance on Friday, a DuPage County judge ordered all four men held in jail while they await trial. They are due back in court on Nov. 23.