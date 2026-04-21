Leader of Four Corner Hustlers street gang gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy involving murders

The leader of Chicago street gang Four Corner Hustlers has been sentenced to life in prison for racketeering conspiracy charges involving multiple murders.

Labar Spann, 47, was convinced in Chicago on charges of racketeering conspiracy, two murders in aid of racketeering and extortion. Jurors found Spann committed four premeditated murders as part of the racketeering conspiracy, including the killings of Rudy Rangel, Willie Woods and George King in 200 and Maximillion McDaniel in 2000.

Monday he was sentenced in federal court, with life in prison being the mandatory sentence.

Prosecutors say the Four Corner Hustlers operated mainly in West Garfield Park and North Lawndale, as well as in the former LeClair Courts public housing development on the city's Southwest Side. They say the gang sold drugs, robbed and extorted rival dealers, and used violence and intimidation to prevent victims and witnesses rom going to the police.

Spann was first indicted in 2017 along with eight other members of the Four Corner Hustlers and two additional people. All were convicted.