Four charged after CPD officer hit by car in West Englewood following fatal shooting in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people, including two teenagers, are facing charges, after 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Monday, and one of the suspects hit a Chicago police officer with a stolen car while trying to get away.

Police said it all started at 3:25 p.m. Monday, when a 21-year-old man was standing in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street in Back of the Yards and a vehicle approached. Someone inside the vehicle shot the man, police said.

The victim, Justin O'Brien Gamino, suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Meanwhile, the assailants then fled the scene and crashed in the 1900 block of West 57th Street, where 25-year-old Isaac Corona and two juveniles -- ages 16 and 17 -- were arrested.

But in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue -- not far from Lindblom Math and Science Academy -- a fourth suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, got into a car, according to police. When officers tried to take Gonzalez into custody, he sped up and struck and injured an officer, police said. The officer who was struck was stabilized at a local hospital.

Gonzalez fled the scene and was later taken into custody, reportedly near 87th Street and Western Avenue.

Gonzalez has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, and one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Corona has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one misdemeanor count of fleeing police, and one misdemeanor count of resisting police.

The 16-year-old has been charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting police, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Court information was not immediately available.