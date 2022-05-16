Chicago Police officer hit by car during foot chase in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was reportedly hit by a car in West Englewood during a foot pursuit of suspects in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The officer was struck around 3:40 p.m. at 57th Street and Damen Avenue. The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

The scene is not far from Lindblom Math and Science Academy.

The officer had been chasing two suspects in a shooting at 51st and Elizabeth streets in Back of the Yards. The victim of that shooting – a man in his early 20s – was seriously injured and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

As police pursued the suspects on foot, one of them jumped into a car that hit the officer.

Dispatch audio indicated that everyone suspected to be involved was taken into custody. The arrests were made at 87th Street and Western Avenue.