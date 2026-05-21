Former volleyball coach from Elburn, Illinois, charged in sexual assault case

A former volleyball coach from Elburn, Illinois, has been charged in a sexual assault case dating back more than 25 years.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office said Arthur Weathers, 54, of Elburn, sexually abused a teenage girl over whom he held a position of authority between 1999 and 2001. At the time, Weathers was the teen's volleyball coach at First Kill volleyball club in Elgin, prosecutors said.

Weathers served as an assistant volleyball coach and head volleyball coach at First Kill from 1999 to 2003, prosecutors said. The victim was 16 when the abuse began, prosecutors said.

Weathers also works as a forensic chemist for the Illinois State Police, a position he has held since 1998, prosecutors said.

He is due back on July 15 in Kane County.