Former Speaker Mike Madigan pleads 'not guilty' to latest conspiracy charge

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan pleads 'not guilty' to latest conspiracy charge

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan pleads 'not guilty' to latest conspiracy charge

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan pleads 'not guilty' to latest conspiracy charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded "not guilty" to the latest federal charge against him.

Madigan was not present for Tuesday's arraignment as his lawyer entered the plea. He faces a new conspiracy charge related to a corruption scheme involving AT&T.

The latest charge is in addition to the 22-count indictment brought against Madigan earlier this year.

AT&T Illinois will pay a $23 million fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, after admitting it tried to illegally influence Madigan, by arranging for a $22,500 payment to one of his allies.

Former AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza also has been indicted for his role in the conspiracy.