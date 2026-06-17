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South suburban police officer sentenced to 5 years for extorting drivers for cash and drugs

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A former south suburban police officer has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of federal corruption charges.

Antoine Larry, a former patrol officer in south suburban Phoenix, was accused of conspiring with another officer to extort suspects for cash and drugs during traffic stops.

Federal prosecutors said, between at least 2020 and 2022, Larry and fellow officer Jarrett Snowden would seek cash bribes or demand drugs from suspects they had pulled over in exchange for reduced charges, to avoid having their car towed and impounded, or to be let go without receiving a traffic ticket.

They were also accused of falsifying police reports to cover up their corruption.

In January, a jury convicted Larry on charges of conspiracy, extortion, and attempted extortion. On June 8, U.S. District Judge John Kness sentenced him to 63 months in prison.

Snowden pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in 2024, and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

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