Former Park City, Illinois, police officer Patrick Cacho convicted of sexually abusing woman during traffic stops

A former Park City, Illinois, police officer has been convicted of sexually abusing a woman during a pair of traffic stops in Chicago's northern suburbs.

A Lake County jury on Wednesday convicted 29-year-old Patrick Cacho of 20 felony counts, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, and official misconduct.

Lake County prosecutors said, in December 2025 and January 2026, Cacho sexually assaulted a woman during traffic stops while on duty.

Prosecutors said Cacho never turned on his body-worn camera or documented either of the traffic stops, and threatened the woman with criminal charges before assaulting her.

A friend of the victim later reported the assaults to Park City police. Illinois State Police arrested Cacho in April following an investigation, including phone records that backed up the victim's allegations.

Cacho faces up to 7 ears in prison for the most serious charge, and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

He is due back in court on Dec. 17.