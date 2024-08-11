Former Harvey school official pleads guilty to stealing $1.5 million of chicken wings

Former Harvey school official pleads guilty to stealing $1.5 million of chicken wings

Former Harvey school official pleads guilty to stealing $1.5 million of chicken wings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Harvey School District director pleaded guilty to stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings.

Vera Liddell, 68, was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise.

She was the food service director for the district.

According to court records, Liddell is accused of ordering more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings through the district between August and November 2021, but those wings never made it on students' plates.

CBS News Chicago found Liddell was hired as a food services director despite multiple bankruptcies in her past.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison.