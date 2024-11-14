Former Chicago public high school dean files suit after being let go, claims retaliation

Former Chicago high school dean sues, claims his termination was retaliatory

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beloved school administrator is taking action against the Chicago Public Schools, and the specific high school he says unfairly let him go.

While time has passed, Shohn Williams, the former dean of students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, says his firing still stings.

"Why? And that's the question I would love the answer for," Williams said, "because for 18 years, I did everything the right way."

Yet Williams is no longer employed with the Chicago Public Schools—and he is hoping to get clarification on why through a federal lawsuit against CPS.

"All of my evaluations were 'distinguished' or 'proficient,'" Williams said. "How does that happen? How?"

The lawsuit centers around two claims—violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act for retaliation, and common law retaliatory discharge.

According to the suit, while at a basketball game on CPS property on Feb. 7, "Mr. Williams was physically assaulted by a third party causing him significant injury."

Williams soon went on family medical leave.

"[Williams] disclosed information to a law enforcement agency when he filed a report concerning the physical assault that occurred at the Chicago Public Schools' basketball game," the lawsuit said.

During that time, Williams' attorney said CPS was forced to beef up security at the school where the assault happened—and it resulted in CPS spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to install cameras.

Attorney Chiquita Hall-Jackson alleged that CPS' reasoning must have been, "He was on our property, we've had to now take all these actions, and in return, the first opportunity to get rid of him, we did."

The lawsuit said CPS "retaliated against Mr. Williams." On his first day back, he recalls being called into the office.

"When I came back, I was greeted by our safety and security officer and the District 7 police," Williams said.

Over the summer, teachers and students at Lindblom, 6130 S. Wolcott Ave., rallied outside the Englewood school. They voiced their outrage over the beloved dean losing his job suddenly.

In 2019, CPS even retired Williams' high school jersey for being an all-time scorer. The Illinois Judicial Council also awarded Williams for mentorship of young boys.

"I felt humiliated," Williams said. "I felt my career shouldn't end like this."

He added that he believes the goal was to make sure his academic career is over.

"I think this ended my education career," Williams said. "I think this was an attack to end my career, totally."

That is why Williams is now fighting in the courts to ensure this is not the end of the story.