Community rallies for Chicago public high school dean who was suddenly let go

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beloved school administrator on Chicago's South Side is now out of a job—and neighbors in West Englewood have been talking about it for weeks.

Shohn Williams had been dean of students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy, 6130 S. Wolcott Ave. He has the support of former students, who are rallying for him to return to the high school in the fall.

While the 2023-2024 school year is over, there is a passionate group that has remained outside Lindblom.

"This school's success is really based on people like Shohn," a man said at a rally Tuesday night.

In the middle sf summer, the school community is voicing outrage over Williams' sudden firing.

"For you guys to dismiss this man—and he's doing so much greater good for our community—is shameless," another man said.

"Rather than firing Black educators without cause, we should be hiring more Black and Hispanic educators," a third said.

After 18 years working as dean of students, Williams was let go on the final day of classes for the school year in June.

"It hurt," Williams said. "It hurt."

What stings is the way he was told his nearly 20 years of impacting students were no longer needed.

"I received a call from my principal, stating that I wouldn't be returning," Williams said. "That was very, very, very, very tough for me, because Lindblom is all that I know."

Williams was not just a dean—he is a Lindblom alum. In fact, in 2019, the Chicago Public Schools retired his basketball jersey as the school's all-time leader.

Yet this year, Williams was let go by the new principal. He said he was told it was for budgetary reasons.

"I just feel like I don't understand how this happened, and a lot of people are very, very upset," Williams said.

Former students, parents, and those Williams mentored over the years are looking for an explanation.

"This man is a real pillar to the community, and not only that—there ain't no Lindblom without him," a woman said at the rally for Williams.

Williams went on medical leave in February. During that time, a new principal came in.

Yet a few weeks after returning from medical leave, Williams was let go.

"I just feel like I didn't' get a proper chance to show her my skill set," Williams said.

The rally was held Wednesday to let the new principal and CPS leaders know the man they let go resonated in the West Englewood community.

"Turkey drives, food drives, coat drives, mentorship programs," a man said at the rally.

CBS News Chicago reached out to CPS about Williams' departure. CPS had not responded on the personnel matter as of 10 p.m.