Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke to report to prison Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke is due to report to prison on Monday. 

In June, Burke was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of racketeering and bribery. 

A judge also imposed a $2 million fine and one year of supervised release after Burke serves his sentence. 

Last December, he was convicted of several shakedown schemes. 

They involved, among others, the developers of Chicago's old post office and the owners of a Burger King restaurant. 

