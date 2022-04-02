Forest Park ice cream shop baker collects items to give those in need in her native Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United Nations believes more than 4 million refugees have left Ukraine.

Meanwhile, there is an urgent need right now for everyday things like diapers, food, and clothing, that need will go on long after the war ends. On Friday, CBS 2's Meredith Barack visited one Forest Park business that is trying to help.

The reason the Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor, at 7347 Madison St. in Forest Park, is going above and beyond is because one of their employees has seen the devastation in her home of Ukraine firsthand.

Now, the young women – and Brown Cow – are encouraging people to continue giving to the war-torn country.

"It's a snow falling here, but bombs actually falling there in my home, said Liliia Chernytska.

Chernytska's eyes and hands are focused on making sweet creations at work. But her heart and mind have not left the destruction in Ukraine.

"And here is like everyone is just walking with their dogs and the sun is shining - so it really brings so much conflict," she said.

Chernytska is a baker at the Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor, but she took a break recently to travel to Poland with her husband. They went to the border of Ukraine to help evacuate refugees.

Many of their friends and family have lost everything.

"A few days later, their whole house was just bombed – nothing," Chernytska said.

Chernytska says with each day that passes, her concern for her home country grows.

"Unfortunately, it's not stopping," she said.

And she grows more and more worried that all the aid that has been sent over from the U.S. will soon run out.

"There will be more need as time goes farther, because so much needs to be rebuilt - the whole life of people, every person," Chernytska said.

Chernytska says emergency supplies, sleeping bags, and socks are desperately needed on the front lines – and monetary and clothing donations will be helpful for the refugees.

"There is a lot of needs, and people can choose where they want to participate," she said.

Chernytska understands not everyone may have the means to make a donation right now, but encourages others to keep Ukraine in their thoughts and not to forget about the thousands in need right now.

"It's about your conscious choice to be not OK with what's going on," she said, "and don't close your eyes to this, but be really sensitive and responsive to this pain you see going on in the world."

Anyone with donations or money can bring them to the Brown Cow during business hours. Chernytska said she will then ship the items to those who need them most.