Ford lays off a dozen workers at Chicago area parts factory

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ford has laid off a dozen more employees at its stamping plant in south suburban Chicago Heights, amid the ongoing autoworkers' strike.

Ford confirmed it laid off 12 employees at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights on Monday, because United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville last week.

The Chicago Stamping Plant makes aluminum body structure components for Ford Super Duty pickup trucks, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs built at the Kentucky plant.

Monday's layoffs come on top of more than 200 other layoffs at the Chicago Stamping Plant since workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the Far South Side of Chicago walked off the job on Sept. 30. The Chicago Stamping Plant also produces parts for Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs built at the Chicago Assembly Plant.

The Big Three automakers have furloughed or laid off roughly 5,000 workers since the United Auto Workers' strike began in September. A total of 33,7000 workers have gone on strike against the three automakers – Ford, GM, and Stellantis – as the union has gradually escalated its strike over the last several weeks.