'For me, it's important': Highland Park Council to vote on relocating tribute to July 4th victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly three months after a mass shooting in Highland Park, memorials to the seven lives lost remain an important piece of the healing process.

They're a mixture of photos, flowers and heart-felt messages, but as CBS 2's Shardaa Graves reports, the tributes may soon be on the move.

"Every time I come here, it desensitizes me. Makes me feel a little bit better."

Iris Morgan is a survivor of the Highland Park shooting on the Fourth of July. During the holiday parade, she was in front of the veterans memorial at Central and St. John.

And now there's a memorial for the shooting victims there as well as across the street. She'd like to see both stay.

"For me, it's important. I can understand other view points, but for myself, I like that the city is honoring those who were hurt and those who gave their lives," Morgan said.

Tuesday night, Highland Park City Council members will discuss removing the art installation, which includes a desk, thousands of hand written tags and yarn holding up the artwork. The city will vote to remove it by October 19.

"The Toledo family added this ukulele."

The temporary memorial, which are pictures of the victims, will remain in place until a permanent memorial is established.

Jacqueline Von Edelberg inspired others to write notes, creating the artwork.

"This memorial has been created by thousands and thousands of people. There are over 7,000 tags that were written by members of the community," said Von Edelberg.

She's hopeful the art installation will stay. Businesses, that didn't want to be on camera, said they wouldn't mind seeing the art work moved to another location.

The city is also recommending artwork in front of the Veterans Memorial to be reviewed by the library archivist and preserve them. Larry Sassorossi of American Legion Post 145 said he doesn't mind if it stays.

"In fact, we're honored to have it here," Sassorossi said.

Tuesday meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. In the recommendation, the city said it will give the family of the deceased an opportunity to take personal items, notes and pictures of their loved ones from the art installation.