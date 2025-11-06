Chicago area food pantries accepting donations amid SNAP lapse

The government shutdown continues, leaving nearly 2 million people in Illinois without Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Food pantries across the Chicago area are reporting an increase in those in need of their services. Local organizations are accepting donations to ensure community members continue to receive free meals.

Here's how you can help your local food pantry.

Food pantries accepting donations in the Chicago area

Moraine Township Food Pantry

The Moraine Township food pantry is accepting donations at 800 Central Ave, Highland Park, Illinois. Donations are accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The most-needed items include pasta sauce, instant coffee, crackers, seasonings, household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and baking supplies. You can also donate to the pantry's Amazon wish list.

Irving Park Community Food Pantry

The Irving Park Community Food Pantry is looking for help feeding the growing number of our neighbors in need. The pantry reported a post-COVID record of families fed amid the shutdown.

PayPal donations can be made on the website. You can also use a Zelle account to donate or mail a check to Irving Park Food Pantry, 4256 N. Ridgeway Ave, Chicago IL 60618.

Chicago Hope Food Pantry

The Chicago Hope Food Pantry, located at 2505 N. Kedzie Blvd., is accepting food and winter clothing donations. To coordinate donations and volunteers, call or text at 773-499-9763. Some of the requested donations include:

Died beans, pasta

Canned vegetables, tuna, chicken, fruit

Flour, simple baking mixes

Toilet paper, paper towels

Personal hygiene items

Scarves, hats, foot warmers

New Hope Food Pantry Chicago

The New Hope Food Pantry Chicago is accepting donations of unexpired and unopened foods. Some items the pantry needs includes cereal, baby food, baby formula, canned tuna, peanut butter and pasta. A full list of accepted donations can be found on the pantry's website.

Northfield Township Food Pantry

The Northfield Township Food Pantry is asking for donations. Any items can be brought to 2550 Waukegan Rd. Suite 200 in Glenview, Illinois.

The most needed items include: