Multiple food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert after multiple food delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The incidents date back to October, with the latest happening on Monday during the evening and early morning hours.

In each incident, food delivery drivers arrived at the address of the delivery, where they were confronted by one or two people brandishing a rifle and handguns, demanding money, food, and/or cell phones.

Incident times and locations:

3700 block of South Wolcott Avenue on Oct. 21 between 11:30 and 11:50 p.m.

3700 block of South Paulina Street on Oct. 22 at 10:30 p.m.

3500 block of South Hoyne Avenue on Nov. 7 at 2:00 a.m.

3700 block of South Wood Street on Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

3700 block of South Wood Street on Dec.16 at 11:38 p.m.

In a couple of the robberies, the offenders were described as:

A Hispanic woman between 22-28 years of age and a Hispanic man, also between 22-28 years of age, wearing a white shirt and black pants

Unknown wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a second unknown offender

A man 23-26 years of age with straight black hair as "Edgar Haircut" wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baggy pants with a cross tattoo on his forearm with a "Hispanic accent."

A Hispanic Male, 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, with a face tattoo wearing a black mask, and a Hispanic Man standing at 6 foot 3 inches with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.

The offenders were side to have used a red Ford SUV, Gray Minivan, and or Gold Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police are minding the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.