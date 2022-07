Food and retail shops return to the Chicago Riverwalk

Food and retail shops return to the Chicago Riverwalk

Food and retail shops return to the Chicago Riverwalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food and retail market is set to return to Chicago's Riverwalk.

The city isn't saying exactly when the Riverwalk Community Marketplace will re-open, but it'll be soon. Shops and eateries will line the riverfront near Michigan and Wabash through the fall.

They will include Freddie's, Chi Boys and Feed Your Head.