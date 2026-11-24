Contrary to rumors, Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery in the eponymous south Chicago suburb is not closing.

Flossmoor Station, at 1035 Sterling Ave. in Flossmoor, announced this past Friday that it is looking for new owners, as owners Dean and Carolyn Armstrong are seeking to retire. But the restaurant/bar has not been sold, and there is no plan to close during the sale process, Flossmoor Station said.

The restaurant/bar is looking for buyers who want to keep it open.

"Flossmoor Station is a staple in the community, and we envision and hope that will continue under new leadership," the restaurant/bar said. "The train station holds more than 100 years of Flossmoor history, and the brewpub holds more than 30 years of memories in the community."

Flossmoor Station & Brewery opened in 1996 in the now-120-year-old downtown Flossmoor train station, as the station was restored to its original grandeur. Originally an Illinois Central Railroad depot, the station is now served by Metra Electric District trains.