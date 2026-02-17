Florida teen's death at Naval Station Great Lakes under investigation

Authorities have launched a death investigation after a 19-year-old was found unresponsive earlier this month at Naval Station Great Lakes.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said around 12:15 p.m., Navy Region Mid-Atlantic first responders and the Great Lakes Police Department responded to the naval base for a report of an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 19-year-old. While CPR was given, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office has identified the 19-year-old as Joshua Jones of Florida, who was stationed at the base at the time of his death.

An autopsy was conducted, but the coroner's office has not yet issued a cause or manner of death. The Lake County Coroner's Office said autopsy results are pending until expanded toxicology testing is completed.

A death investigation is being led by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and remains open and active.