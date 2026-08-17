Florida man indicted for swindling $180,000 from four people in Illinois through investment scam

A Florida man who once lived in Illinois has been charged with swindling at least $180,000 from four people by lying to them about short-term investment opportunities.

Makaio' Kekoa, 39, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago said, between 2019 and 2022, Kekoa told four people in Illinois that he could invest their money in short-term, high-yield investments that never actually existed. Instead, Kekoa allegedly spent the money on personal expenses, including gambling.

The victims lost at least $180,000 combined due to the fraud, according to prosecutors.

Kekoa, who was formerly known as "Lorenzo Hood," Lorenzo Chryssikos Hood," or "Zo," pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing last week in federal court in Chicago. He is due back in court on Sept. 24.