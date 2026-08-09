Flood Watch, severe thunderstorm watch for Chicago area overnight for second round of severe storms

A Flood Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch are in place for most of the Chicago area overnight Sunday into Monday, including in Northwest Indiana.

More rounds of possibly severe storms began moving into the area after 8 p.m., bringing more drenching rains, strong winds and lightning. The storms will persist overnight and widespread flooding is a major concern.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Boone, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, Winnebago, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 7 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, Lake, La Salle, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Will, De Kalb, DuPage, McHenry and Kendall counties in Illinois and Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana until 4 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 9 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for most of Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

As of 9:10 p.m., ComEd reported power outages affecting about 9,400 customers in Illinois, while Nipsco reported power outages affecting just over 9,000 customers in Indiana.

Meanwhile, ground stops were issued at both O'Hare and Midway international airports due to the thunderstorms on Sunday, and major delays were reported at O'Hare.

The Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians was delayed for more than two hours.

More potentially severe storms are expected in Chicago on Monday and Tuesday.

Afternoon downpours cause flooding

The first round of storms during the midday hours Sunday dropped 1 to 2 inches of rainfall on the area.

Severe storms in Wisconsin moved east at 30 mph in the morning, with the entire line drifting southeastward. By the early afternoon, they were finding their way to the Chicago area.

At 2 p.m., rain was pouring from dark skies in the Loop, while lightning flashed and thunder boomed. Rain finally stopped falling around 3 p.m.

In far north suburban Mundelein, firefighters pulled two people from a car at Midland and Courtland just before 1 p.m. They were trapped in a drainage culvert and under a pedestrian overpass by floodwater.

The waters swirled fast around the car, reaching over the license plate.

Neither person was hospitalized, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital after the rescue as a precaution.

In southwest suburban Bridgeview, Southfield Drive off Harlem Avenue was so inundated that the only sign that a street was under the water was a fire hydrant peeking out. Hours later, some streets were still flooded.

"No do not try it, do not try to go down that path," warned resident Monica Castigione. "Just turn around and find another spot."

She saw multiple people stuck.

"We were trying to go to McDonald's, but it was really like, cars were on the side of the road and they were waiting for AAA because they tried to go to them on the road and you can't you cannot get through," she said.

But one driver's detour is another neighbor's attraction. CBS News Chicago found some kids happily wading into the water after earlier plans to go swimming were rained out.

In the southwest suburb of Hometown, 88th Street was closed between Kenton and Cicero avenues due to roadway flooding.