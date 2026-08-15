Flood Watch in effect for Chicago area amid downpours on Saturday

Overnight rain and thunderstorms on Saturday are prompting flooding threats for the Chicago area.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for most counties in Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Areas south of I-80 have the greatest flood risk through 10 a.m. as the rain shield expands. The air mass is extremely humid so it wil not take much to create heavy downpours at times.

Downpours and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

Another round of rain comes overnight into Sunday morning.

Tens of thousands still without power in Northwest Indiana

As of Saturday morning, more than 155,000 NIPSCO customers remain without power, days after severe storms caused widespread damage across the region.

NIPSCO said power should be restored to 90% of those impacted by the storms by Tuesday and 100% of customers should have power restored by next Friday.

At the peak of this week's storms, more than 60% of NIPSCO's electric customers were without power, "making this one of the most significant outage events in company history."

Gov. Mike Braun said he signed a statewide emergency declaration Thursday, has contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance that he expects will take up to a week to arrive, and has also activated the Indiana National Guard to help with storm recovery and management in the northwest part of the state.

The National Guard is assisting with response efforts.