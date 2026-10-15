Flock cameras removed from Elgin Community College campus

Flock cameras have been removed from the campus at Elgin Community College.

The school said staffers had to put bags over the controversial cameras after Flock refused to cancel their contract.

The six license plate reader cameras were installed in April 2025, but the college said it grew concerned after reports of federal immigration officers accessing the cameras at other schools.

Last fall, an ECC student was taken into custody by federal immgiraiton agents on campus during the Trump administration's Operation Midway Blitz immigration crackdown. The college said at the time it was not involved in the arrest and does not shared students' immigration status.

ECC said attempts to shut down the cameras were unsuccessful until their contract ran out in April 2026.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Flock for comment and are waiting to hear back.