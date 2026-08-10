Flash flooding possible from Chicago area storms Monday afternoon and evening

More potentially severe storms in the Chicago area Monday could produce flash flooding in the area and have the potential for more intense damage.

The National Weather Service's Chicago office said another round of thunderstorms is organizing itself and Is expected to reach the Chicago area in the afternoon, with the primary window for the strongest storms between 3 and 5 p.m.

The storms could produce lightning strikes, soaking downpours and gusting winds. There is also the potential for damaging winds and hail, and a tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

The torrential rainfall could produce flash flooding on roads, low-lying areas, field and basements, and cause streams and creeks to rise rapidly. Since the storms will arrive as the evening commute is getting started, drivers should be cautious on roadways and prepared for their arrival. Much of the area is already saturated after two rounds of strong storms Sunday.

But just how severe the storms will be isn't yet clear. The NWS said there is potential for the thunderstorms to develop into an organized line or bow capable of destructive winds, but whether that will happen in the Chicago area is not yet certain.

Monday's storms will not be continuous and there will be dry periods in between rounds of weather, but a nearby stalled boundary keeps weather conditions unsettled as the week goes on.

Most of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, except for the northern counties, is under a 2 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather Monday. North suburban counties like Lake and McHenry are under a 1 out of 5 marginal risk of severe weather Monday.