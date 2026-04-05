First responders rescue horse from flooded creek near Marengo, Illinois

First responders rescued a horse from an overflowing creek near Marengo, Illinois, northwest of Chicago this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were called for an animal water rescue in the 22900 block of Anthony Road in unincorporated McHenry County near Marengo.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies found a horse in Coon Creek, standing in floodwaters about 600 feet from the nearest shore, the fire and rescue district said. Coon Creek overflowed its banks during recent storms, and the horse was believed to have been swept away overnight Friday into Saturday, the district said.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

The water was cold, and there was no time to lose.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

First responders used a boat to reach the horse, while a veterinarian and other personnel waded into the water to help, the district said. The boat crew took the veterinarian across the creek to a small peninsula where the horse was standing, the district said. There, the veterinarian began caring for the horse.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

The horse was suffering from significant hypothermia, the district said.

Swift water technicians came to the scene, and with their expertise, the horse was guided across the creek — which was about 15 feet deep due to flooding, the district said. Rescuers then moved the horse to the roadway.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

Finally late Saturday afternoon, the horse was then moved into a trailer and went to a veterinary facility.

One person who was involved in the rescue was also taken to the hospital due to cold exposure, the district said. The issues the person suffered were believed to be minor, but update on the person's condition was not available Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the fire and rescue district said the horse remained under veterinary care and was "not yet out of the words," but was able to stand independently and was beginning to eat again at the veterinary clinic.