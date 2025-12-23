Watch CBS News
First responders investigating vehicle crash in Lombard, Illinois

Jeramie Bizzle
Police and fire crews responded to the scene of a vehicle crash in Lombard, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the village, the crash occurred near the area of Illinois Route 53 and the Illinois Prairie Path.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where an orange SUV with heavy damage to the passenger side was being taken away by a tow truck. According to Kris Habermehl, a second vehicle was already towed from the scene. 

It is unclear what led to the crash and how many people were taken to the hospital.

Route 53 is said to be closed in both directions between St. Charles Road and Madison Street. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, the village said. 

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes and to expect delays in that area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

