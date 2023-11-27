Chicago First Alert Weather: Single digits tonight

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind chills through the early evening will be in the teens, then fall to the single digits by 10:00 p.m.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, wind chills overnight will be around zero degrees. Skies clear overnight and we'll start Tuesday under a sunny sky, before clouds increase in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures modify a bit for Wednesday in the upper 30s. Low 40s for highs for the end of the week with areas of rain possible.

REST OF MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 28°

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and very cold. Low 14°

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, then afternoon clouds. High 26°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High 39°

