Firefighters rescue a dozen people trapped in River North Elevator for hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night out in River North turned into quite the ordeal for a dozen people who spent three hours trapped in an elevator.

Firefighters were called to a condo building at Ontario and Dearborn around 4 a.m. Saturday to rescue the group.

They say they were on the way to the top when the elevator suddenly stopped.

Reyn Eichenlaub was stuck in the elevator.

"They finally broke up out from the inside," he said. "It was the worst time of my life."

"They had to saw off the ceiling so that we could get out," said another person who had been trapped in the elevator.

No one was hurt. Beverages and hot pizza were waiting for them when they finally made it out.