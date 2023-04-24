Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at Aurora paper company

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a paper company in Aurora.

The fire broke out in the roof of the industrial building at 705 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora – about halfway between Indian Trail Road and New York Street. WestRock Packaging Solutions occupies the building.

Flames were seen in the roof structure and the ventilating towers.

An enhanced response was called by the Aurora Fire Department due to very heavy fire loading – and given that there is a lot of combustible material below the roof. But as of just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters were succeeding in keeping the fire in the roof structure and ventilation.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation late Monday.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:38 PM

