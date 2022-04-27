Firefighter, two police officers rushed to hospital from Orland Park fire

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two police officers and a firefighter were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night from the scene of a fire in Orland Park.

The fire broke out in a house at 8220 Legend Ln. in the southwest suburb.

The Orland Park Fire District said two police officers and a firefighter were taken to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in good condition.

The police officers suffered minor smoke inhalation, while the firefighter had a minor burn.

The retired husband and wife who lived in the house got out safely.

The cause of the fire was under investigation late Tuesday.