Firefighter, two police officers rushed to hospital from Orland Park fire
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two police officers and a firefighter were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night from the scene of a fire in Orland Park.
The fire broke out in a house at 8220 Legend Ln. in the southwest suburb.
The Orland Park Fire District said two police officers and a firefighter were taken to Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital in good condition.
The police officers suffered minor smoke inhalation, while the firefighter had a minor burn.
The retired husband and wife who lived in the house got out safely.
The cause of the fire was under investigation late Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.