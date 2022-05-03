Watch CBS News

Firefighter falls down collapsed staircase amid apartment fire in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter fell down a collapsed staircase during a fire in West Woodlawn Tuesday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the firefighter responded to an apartment fire, at 6418 Vernon Ave., and fell down a stairway that collapsed in the apartment building. 

CFD the said the firefighter is in good condition. 

Another person was injured. 

An investigation is underway. 

