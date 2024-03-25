Fired suburban Chicago police chief describes downward spiral starting with festival

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Neighbors in south suburban Flossmoor stood Monday night in support of the now-fired police chief.

Jerel Jones, the first Black police chief in the village's history, is suing the village for racial discrimination. The village is countersuing him and denying the claims.

Jones' supporters Monday night called for transparency – and said they want to be heard.

Just hours before the rally on his behalf, former Chief Jones sat down for a one-on-one interview with CBS 2. Jones said the fact that the community continues to rally in his support is proof he was doing something right.

Jones sat with CBS 2 for an open conversation about how he believes his reputation has been tarnished, and his future plans – but nonetheless, his looming legal battle with the Village of Flossmoor.

"I wanted to sit down and speak with you to share who I am," Jones said.

Jones admitted his firing stings.

"Now when I go somewhere, someone recognizes me as the police chief who was fired," he said.

With his attorney by his side, Jones talked openly about what he said started the downward spiral as Flossmoor's chief.

"An apology, unfortunately, will not fully account for what took place," said Jones.

Jones filed a federal civil lawsuit claiming racial discrimination and retaliation against Flossmoor – and specifically Village Manager Bridget Wachtel.

The rift started after the village's annual festival last fall. The village argued the festival was not a success - but Jones said police had come in with a plan.

"The Flossmoor Festival was very secure," he said. "We had a comprehensive plan in place. The comprehensive plan was designed to mitigate any form of an emergency."

The Flossmoor Fest in September came months after several communities canceled their events because they could not control crowds of rowdy teens.

"My team shared their concerns with me as their chief, and we shared those concerns with village administration that these were possibilities," Jones said.

But the Flossmoor Fest went on – and teenagers got rowdy there too. It had the consequence of placing fear for some at the family fun event.

"I can confidently sit on this couch and share with you, and anyone else, that we did not have any causalities," said Jones.

"No one was harmed," said attorney Jamaal Buchanan of the Disparti Law Group. "No one was shot."

But Flossmoor village leaders did not see it as such. CBS 2 obtained a leaked version of Jones' six-month review by the village manager.

Some good is pointed out, but put in writing, it outlines, "The concerns that are expressed in this review and in the post Fest Memo that I provided you on October 6, 2023 need to be addressed by you if you are to remain as the Chief of Police." It goes on to say, "Currently, your performance is not meeting expectations."

"It was very unfortunate to read, and very disheartening," Jones said.

This led to the village's decision to terminate Jones officially last week.

Jones' attorney pointed out the review came one day after Jones expressed his concerns with the mayor.

Buchanan said Jones was essentially told, "Here's a laundry list of things we're about to nitpick at of the things you're doing wrong."

Jones and his attorney plan now to fight in court. They were asked if they are, so to speak, playing the race card.

"There are laws in place for this very reason, and exact type of situations," Buchanan said.

The Village of Flossmoor has said there were serious operational and administrative lapses under Jones' watch. The village also countered Jones' lawsuit, and requested that a judge remove what the village called defamatory language against Wachtel.