South suburban Chicago mayor: Police chief is being fired strictly due to performance issues

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Flossmoor Mayor Michelle Nelson said Thursday police Chief Jerel Jones was being fired not because of anything personal, but because of his performance.

This comes days after hundreds of Jones' supporters packed the Flossmoor Village Hall Monday night, demanding answers. At the time, neither the mayor nor village leaders had spoken publicly about Chief Jones' possible termination. But word got out in the community.

On Thursday, Nelson wrote that personnel matters should not be discussed in public – but she noted that there had been misinformation amid intense discussion on Chief Jones, and thus, a statement was now warranted.

"To start, Chief Jones is likable, and he and the Department have been focused on community building. With all the misinformation in public, it is understandable that residents are speaking up. It has been disappointing, however, that the public conversation has been so devoid of facts," the mayor wrote. "So, because this matter is tearing at our community, I need to take this opportunity to provide residents with some context, based on valid, credible information, not a rumor."

Nelson wrote that the issue with Jones was "strictly about performance."

At the village board meeting on Monday night, residents and officers from neighboring suburbs came out in support of Chief Jones – and in some instances brought up issues of race. They were looking for answers to what Jones did to lead to his possible departure, and further appeared to be of the impression that Deputy police Chief Keith Taylor was also to be removed.

"If we get rid of two Black men, this is a public lynching," a man said at the meeting.

"You've done us a favor. We've been trying for 20 years to pull our community together," another man said at the meeting. "You've made it happen. Thank you."

In the message to the community Thursday, Nelson said there was never any plan to remove Taylor. She reiterated again that for Jones, his performance was the issue.

"When a leader of a critical department is not meeting expectations, the ripple effect can adversely impact the entire department, and the organization and even the community," Nelson wrote.

Nelson wrote that village leadership has expressed concern to Jones on numerous occasions – though she declined to be specific in the message.

"What I can tell you is there have been serious operational and administrative lapses under his watch. In totality, I believe these lapses mean that our residents are not receiving the level of public safety services they expect and deserve," Nelson wrote. "Based on that conclusion, it has become clear that it is best for the Village if all parties part ways."

On Monday night, CBS 2 asked Chief Jones if he was confident he would remain in his post throughout the present month.

"That is not my decision ultimately, as I am a mayoral appointment," said Jones. "But my heart is to be here and to serve as chief of police."

Chief Jones said Monday that he still has the utmost respect for Mayor Nelson.