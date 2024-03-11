Fired suburban Chicago police chief files racial discrimination lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Flossmoor Police Chief Jerel Jones on Monday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, accusing the village of racial discrimination, just days after he was ousted.

On Thursday, Flossmoor Mayor Michelle Nelson said the village was "parting ways" with Jones because of his performance, but Jones' lawsuit accuses the village of a pattern of racially discriminatory behavior.

Days earlier, hundreds of Jones' supporters packed the Flossmoor Village Hall last week, demanding answers over the possibility of his ouster.

Nelson has said Jones was not meeting expectations, citing performance issues. She didn't give specifics, but in a letter regarding his ouster, wrote that the issue with Jones was "strictly about performance."

"When a leader of a critical department is not meeting expectations, the ripple effect can adversely impact the entire department, and the organization, and even the community," Nelson wrote.

But Jones' attorneys said the situation was not handled properly, claiming Jones was set up to fail. They have filed a civil rights anti-discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the Village of Flossmoor and Village Manager Bridget Wachtel, calling his termination "act of race discrimination and retaliation."

According to the lawsuit, in October, Jones – the village's first Black police chief – complained to Nelson about "disparate treatment" from Wachtel, claiming "he was being treated more severely and held to a higher standard of performance" than the village's White and Hispanic department heads.

"Village Manager Wachtel was engaging him in overbearing scrutiny, micromanagement, baseless criticism, personally attacking criticisms, and generally holding him to a standard of performance that would be unachievable by anyone," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims Wacthel responded to his complaints "with a campaign of retaliation culminating in his termination."

"Wachtel imposed a master-slave dynamic between her and Jerel and, if he did not fit himself into that expected dynamic, he could not be Police Chief," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory damages, including back pay and benefits for Jones.