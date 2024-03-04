Residents of south Chicago suburb outraged over possible ouster of police chief

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A showdown transpired in Flossmoor Monday night over the future of the south suburb's police chief.

Hundreds of Chief Jerel Jones' supporters packed the Flossmoor Village Hall Monday night, demanding answers. There is talk that the mayor and village manager want Chief Jones out, and it has all left many surprised – including the chief himself.

"I'm a veteran police chief, and my heart is with this community," said Chief Jones.

Yet Jones' future may not involve remaining in the village.

CBS 2 asked Jones what transpired between him and Mayor Michelle Nelson that has made it reach this point - or if he even knows. Jones declined to comment.

"I am not a liberty to discuss anything as it pertains to a personnel matter, or anything in regards to my relationship with Mayor Nelson," said Jones.

Inside the village hall, Mayor Nelson, Village Manager Bridget Wachtel, and village board members watched as the chambers were filled to capacity – with supporters of Chief Jones expressing their outrage at the possibility of his firing.

"If your plan is to get rid of our chief, our deputy chief, we will not accept it laying down," a resident said.

Neither the mayor nor village leaders have spoken publicly about Chief Jones' possible termination. But word got out in the community.

On Monday night, officers from neighboring suburbs, notable politicians like Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, and a majority-Black group of residents were all looking for answers into what Jones and his deputy chief have done to lead to their possible departure.

"If we get rid of two Black men, this is a public lynching," a man said.

"You've done us a favor. We've been trying for 20 years to pull our community together," another man said. "You've made it happen. Thank you."

Yet the community rallied against the board, village manager, and mayor – who only allowed 30 minutes of public comments on such heated issues - despite a packed house.

Many stormed out of the chambers, with Chief Jones greeting them outside. The village leaders have not revealed what prompted the talks of the chief's possible firing – yet it is clear after less than one year on the job, some want him gone.

As for the chief, CBS 2 asked him if he was confident he would remain in his post throughout the present month.

"That is not my decision ultimately, as I am a mayoral appointment," said Jones. "But my heart is to be here, and to serve as chief of police."

While neither the mayor nor the village manager spoke Monday night, CBS 2 is told they will either hold a news conference or release a detailed statement Tuesday about the possibility of the chief's firing. Attorneys are involved on both sides.

Chief Jones said he still has the utmost respect for Mayor Nelson.