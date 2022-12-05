Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park.

The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.

The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured.

CBS 2 learned the family who lived there was one of the bar's employees. They are now displaced.

"I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," The owner told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department."