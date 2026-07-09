Fire sweeps through recycling facility in Chicago's Little Village community

A fire broke out Thursday at a recycling facility in Chicago's Little Village community.

The fire ripped through a building in the 2500 block of South Artesian Avenue. Pilsen Recycling Inc., an auto recycling facility, is listed at the address where the fire happened.

As seen from CBS Skywatch, the fire appeared to be out as of noontime, but firefighters remained at the scene. The firefighters were in front of a severely damaged structure made of corrugated metal that was left mangled and charred.

CBS

The Chicago Fire Department said no one was injured.

There was no immediate comment from Pilsen Recycling Inc. or the Chicago Police Department.