Fire spreads to 2 vacant houses in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

No one was hurt after two houses caught fire in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Monday.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road, near Laflin Street.

The flames were spread to two houses on the block. Chicago police said the houses were vacant.

Firefighters were seen spraying water between the homes and searching inside.

No one was injured in the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.