Fire breaks out at Serbian National Defense Council in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire at the Serbian National Defense Council in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed they were called to the 5700 block of N. Elston Ave. shortly before 7:30 a.m. There was a fire in a building that one neighbor said was so large his father had a hard time leaving and was late for work.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported from the fire. They are still working to determine its cause. No further details were immediately available.