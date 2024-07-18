Fire rips through South Side Chicago apartment complex; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire tore through an apartment complex in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday night.

Flames were seen shooting from the complex just after 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Chicago police said six adults were able to leave the building without injuries. Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly.

Neighbors who were home when it started described the scene.

"We were just in the house watching a movie, and then we hear all the firetrucks, we see all the smoke through the windows, we run outside, everybody in the neighborhood coming out," Octavia Douglas said.

"Everything that is important to me is right here," Giovana Cook said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials requested human services help for the residents of the building.