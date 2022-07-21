Watch CBS News
Fire rips through residential building in Avondale

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through the back of a residential building in the Avondale neighborhood late Thursday.

Flames were raging as of just before 5 p.m. in the back of one-and-a-half-story wood-frame home at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. – just off Wellington Avenue.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported the fire broke out on the upwind side of the structure and got in under the roof.

The building has an attic bumpout – or an additional living space that was built under the eaves of the attic, and the fire burned between the old roof and the roof of the addition.

The entire back of the structure was engulfed at one point.

There were no reports of injuries.

STREAMING LIVE: Avondale Fire

A fire is raging in the back of a house in the Avondale neighborhood. Chopper 2 is overhead. http://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live

Posted by CBS Chicago on Thursday, July 21, 2022

First published on July 21, 2022 / 5:10 PM

