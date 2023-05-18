Fire rips through house in Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a large house in Barrington.

The fire ripped through the house at 2 Cross Timber Rd. – which is surrounded by trees and green space.

Numerous fire crews responded to the blaze. Crews attacked the fire from both the front and back of the house.

Flames were no longer visible by 4 p.m., but smoke was pouring from the ruins of the house and the roof appeared to be destroyed.

Details about the cause and other information were not immediately available.