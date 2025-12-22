Fire rips through abandoned house in Chicago Lawn neighborhood

Chicago firefighters spent the early-morning hours Monday battling a serious blaze in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The fire broke out overnight Sunday into Monday in a vacant two-story house at 2607 W. Lithuanian Plaza Ct., just west of Rockwell Street. Lithuanian Plaza Court is the name for 69th Street in that area.

"Once we stepped out, I just saw a big flame of orange fire. It was just like going onto our house," said neighbor Jacky Rivera. "Kind of scary looking to see that. It was kind of reaching our house, but we were glad that nothing else happened."

Chicago Fire District Chief of Special Operations Jamar Sullivan said firefighters were called to the house as flames and smoke poured out of the back. He said fire crews found the fire on the second floor.

The fire was brought under control, but Sullivan said there were some challenges along the way.

"Obviously it's cold. The water is building up a little bit — some slippery surfaces," Sullivan said. "We didn't have any water problems, which is good, but then we just had to build our tactics out to get point advantage to extinguish the fire

The district chief said firefighters were not aware of any injuries.

Further information from the Fire Department was not immediately available.