Fire rips through ranch-style house in south Chicago suburbs

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire raged early Thursday evening in a house in south suburban Dixmoor.

As of 5:20 p.m., flames were raging in the single-story ranch-style house on Lawson Lane near Page Avenue.

It appeared that the fire might have started in the attached garage and spread into the living space.

Live flames were seen at the back of the garage and spreading into the living space. Firefighters were stationed in the backyard and on the roof getting water onto the fire.

By 5:28 p.m., fire companies had gotten the upper hand – as the smoke was white and was dissipating. But the fire severely damaged the house.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not immediately learned.